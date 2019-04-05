May The Fourth Be With You at Santa Barbara Heart Ball

The 20th Anniversary Santa Barbara Heart Ball, a fundraiser supporting the American Heart Association, will be held Saturday, May 4, at the Stephens Estate in Hope Ranch.

The Heart Ball, whose theme this year is May the Fourth Be With You, begins at 4:30 p.m. with a social hour and silent auction. The program starts at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and dancing with DJ Darla Bea.

The soiree is hosted annually to fund critical research that helps fight cardiovascular disease and stroke. Heart disease is the No. 1 killer in Santa Barbara County.

This year's event is co-chaired by Dr. Joseph Aragon, an interventional cardiologist with Sansum Clinic; and Janet Drayer, vice president of Sansum Santa Barbara Medical Clinic Inc.



This year the American Heart Association celebrates Ben Blankenhorn, a senior at San Marcos High School and a cardiac survivor. On the morning of Aug. 22 (the second day of school in his junior year), Blankenhorn collapsed on campus in sudden cardiac arrest.

A San Marcos coach heard what happened and rushed over to find Blankenhorn wasn’t breathing. Fellow students and friends called 911 and tracked down a doctor who happened to be on campus. The coach and doctor immediately began CPR while the Fire Department and ambulance were enroute.

Today, Blankenhornn has made a full recovery and is back to school and playing sports.

A member of the AAPLE Academy as well as the SMHS varsity basketball and track teams, Blankenhorn is not the face many would associate with a cardiac incident. And that is, perhaps, one of the most important reasons he has chosen to share his story.

The quick actions of fellow students and adults to call 911 and begin CPR right away greatly increased his chances for survival. Blankenhorn said he feels extremely fortunate to be alive today, and hopes that sharing his story at the Heart Ball will inspire more people to become CPR-certified.

Also being honored at this year’s Heart Ball is the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash for its 20 years of support of the Healthy for Kids Outreach Program. The program's poster contest and Family Health Education Outreach educates children and their parents about the importance of eating healthy and being active to ensure a long and healthy life.

The poster contest, open to students, ages 5-12, who attend local schools, asks children to illustrate their answers to the question: How do you keep your heart healthy?

Each child who participates in the contest receives a Heart Health at Home kit which teaches them about nutrition, exercise, and making healthy lifestyle choices. Finalists in the art contest are invited to attend and receive recognition at the Santa Barbara Heart Ball.

The Heart Ball is one of the premier American Heart Association fundraising events both locally and across the nation. The evening celebrates the lives saved and improved because of everyone’s countless efforts.

Ticket for the ball are $275 per person or $2,750 for a table of 10. For more information, visit SBHeartBall.heart.org, or contact Angela Miller-Bevan, 805-979-5286 or [email protected]

Since 1915 the American Heart Association has reached millions and stood by its mission: “To be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.”

The American Heart Association’s goal is to help those in need through research, education, patient care, and by advocating better health in our population.



In addition to the Heart Ball, the American Heart Association hosts the Heart & Stroke Walk, Go Red For Women Luncheon, and other opportunities to speak up in an effort to educate individuals and save lives.

Local sponsors for the 2019 Santa Barbara Heart Ball include the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, Sansum Clinic, Cottage Heart and Vascular Center, Sansum Santa Barbara Medical Clinic Inc., Village Properties, Bella Vista Designs,

Casa Dorinda, Chicago Title, Chocolate Maya, SB Creative Content, TVSB, Pacific Coast Business Times and Santa Barbara Independent.

— Donna Romani for the American Heart Association.