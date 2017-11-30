Girls Basketball
Maya Blattberg Leads Cate Girls Past Providence
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 30, 2017 | 8:10 p.m.
Maya Blattberg scored 12 points and Sarah Polowczak provided some tough defense for the Cate girls basketball team in a 37-28 win over Providence on Thursday.
Polowczak had eight steals and started four fast breaks.
"Sarah's intensity definitely played a huge part in the win," said Cate coach Amy Venditta.
Blattberg drove from the high post "and made some incredible moves in the low post," said Venditta.
Monika Lopez led Providence with 16 points.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.