Maya Blattberg Powers Cate Volleyball Past Nordhoff

Maya Blattberg posted a season-high 18 kills on a .412 hitting percentage to lead Cate to a 23-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-19 girls volleyball victory over Nordhoff on Thursday.
"When the set ws in the right location, Maya was unstoppable," said coach Greg Novak.
"We were able to run the middle a bit more tonight which was fun to watch," he added.
"Grace Johnson grabbed four kills off 11 attempts.
The Rams (3-6 in TVL) were tough from the service line, producing 11 aces.
