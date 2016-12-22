See World Through Eyes of Maya Lin, Vietnam Memorial Architect

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present a talk by Maya Lin, Vietnam Veterans Memorial designer and recipient of the 2016 Presidential Medal of Freedom, at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, in UCSB Campbell Hall

In "An Evening with Maya Lin," she will reflect upon a body of work that explores how we relate and respond to art and the environment, and presents new ways of looking at the world. Lin balances art and architecture, interpreting the natural world through history, politics and culture.

Lin burst into the public eye at age 21 after winning a blind competition with her controversial Vietnam Veterans Memorial, now considered one of the most important public works of our time.

She went on to create numerous large-scale site-specific installations, intimate studio artworks, architectural works and memorials such as the Civil Rights Memorial in Montgomery, Ala.

Lin’s work asks the viewer to reconsider nature and the environment at a time when it is crucial to do so. Her art explores how we experience and relate to landscape, setting up a systematic ordering of the land that is tied to history, memory, time and language.

Her memorials — including the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the Civil Rights Memorial, and the Women’s Table at Yale — address the critical social issues of our time while making our history part of the landscape.

She is currently at work on What is Missing? – her final memorial – a tribute to the planet and its vanished and endangered species. What is Missing? is a cross-platform global memorial to the planet. Located in select scientific institutions, online and as a book, the project calls attention to the crisis surrounding biodiversity and habitat loss.

In addition to receiving the 2016 Medal of Freedom, Lin is the recipient of the 2009 National Medal of Arts and the Presidential Design Award. She serves on the boards of the Bloomberg Foundation, Museum of Chinese in America and the What is Missing? Foundation. She holds honorary doctorates from Yale and Harvard universities.

The 1996 documentary about her, Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision, won the Academy Award for Best Documentary. Her book Boundaries is about her work and creative process, and Maya Lin: Topologies is a monograph spanning the past 30 years of her career.

Lin's website is http://www.mayalin.com/.

