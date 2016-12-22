Friday, June 8 , 2018, 8:43 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

See World Through Eyes of Maya Lin, Vietnam Memorial Architect

By Caitlin O'Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures | December 22, 2016 | 1:31 p.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present a talk by Maya Lin, Vietnam Veterans Memorial designer and recipient of the 2016 Presidential Medal of Freedom, at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, in UCSB Campbell Hall 

In "An Evening with Maya Lin," she will reflect upon a body of work that explores how we relate and respond to art and the environment, and presents new ways of looking at the world. Lin balances art and architecture, interpreting the natural world through history, politics and culture.

Maya Lin Click to view larger
Maya Lin (UCSB Arts & Lectures)

Lin burst into the public eye at age 21 after winning a blind competition with her controversial Vietnam Veterans Memorial, now considered one of the most important public works of our time.

She went on to create numerous large-scale site-specific installations, intimate studio artworks, architectural works and memorials such as the Civil Rights Memorial in Montgomery, Ala.

Lin’s work asks the viewer to reconsider nature and the environment at a time when it is crucial to do so. Her art explores how we experience and relate to landscape, setting up a systematic ordering of the land that is tied to history, memory, time and language.

Her memorials — including the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the Civil Rights Memorial, and the Women’s Table at Yale — address the critical social issues of our time while making our history part of the landscape.

She is currently at work on What is Missing? – her final memorial – a tribute to the planet and its vanished and endangered species. What is Missing? is a cross-platform global memorial to the planet. Located in select scientific institutions, online and as a book, the project calls attention to the crisis surrounding biodiversity and habitat loss.

In addition to receiving the 2016 Medal of Freedom, Lin is the recipient of the 2009 National Medal of Arts and the Presidential Design Award. She serves on the boards of the Bloomberg Foundation, Museum of Chinese in America and the What is Missing? Foundation. She holds honorary doctorates from Yale and Harvard universities.

The 1996 documentary about her, Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision, won the Academy Award for Best Documentary. Her book Boundaries is about her work and creative process, and Maya Lin: Topologies is a monograph spanning the past 30 years of her career.

Books will be available for purchase and signing at the event. Lin’s website is http://www.mayalin.com/.

Tickets are $25 for general public and free for UCSB students with a valid student ID. For tickets and more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures, 893-3535 or visit www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu.
 
The program is part of the Lynda and Bruce Thematic Learning Initiative series Creative Culture: The Intersection of Art, Technology and Design. Event sponsors are Martha and John Gabbert.

— Caitlin O'Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 