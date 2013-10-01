Mayor’s Awards to Recognize Local Businesses in Honor of Disability Employment Awareness Month

In recognition of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, the ninth annual Mayor's Awards will be held next Wednesday, Oct 9.

Mayor Helene Schneider will comment on Santa Barbara’s uniqueness in providing access and employment for people of all abilities and will honor recipients of the following awards:

» The Employment/Accommodation Award will be given to an employer who reflects the spirit of the Americans with Disabilities Act in employment practices.

» The Design/Accessibility Award will be presented to a person or entity that has developed innovative and creative solutions for accessible structures, buildings or services, or provided accommodations to create equal and aesthetic access.

» The Nonprofit Award will be presented to an organization that embraces the spirit of inclusion and accessibility.

» The Mayor’s Award for Outstanding Effort will be presented to an organization that has gone "above and beyond" in any of the above categories.

In preparation for the event, members of the Organizing Committee work with Mayor Schneider to identify local area employees and businesses committed to employing people with disabilities. Last year's recipients include Whole Foods Market, Nobbe Orthopedics and the Museum of Natural History.



Awardees will be announced at the breakfast. If you are interested in attending the event or learning more, contact Heather Wennergren at [email protected].

— Heather Wennergren represents the Tri-Counties Regional Center.