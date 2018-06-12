Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 6:48 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Murillo, Dominguez Feud Over Santa Barbara Sea Level Committee Appointment

After contentious debate, council decided to add additional member to panel

Santa Barbara City Council Click to view larger
Members of the Santa Barbara City Council showed open frustration Tuesday over the appointment of Jason Dominguez to the Sea Level Adaptation Committee. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk Photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | June 12, 2018 | 9:26 p.m.

Santa Barbara on Tuesday formed a committee to tackle sea level rise, but not without some drama over who should sit on the panel.

Councilman Jason Dominguez accused Mayor Cathy Murillo of breaking the rules in order to avoid appointing him to sit on the committee.

“I just hate to see the rules change when I apply for something,” Dominguez said. "I just want to know which set of rules you are using."

The Sea Level Rise Adaptation Plan is designed to analyze the city’s vulnerabilities to coastal hazards such as coastal flooding, wave impacts, bluff erosion, bluff slope failure, and beach erosion resulting from sea level rise.

The research would study impacts through three marker dates in 2030, 2060 and 2100. From there, the city would analyze the “feasibility, effectiveness, economic and fiscal impacts, environmental consequences, recreation impacts, and other costs and benefits” of various adaptation strategies to avoid coastal hazards.

Dominguez and Murillo have feuded politically the past couple of years, and the tension has thickened since Murillo was elected mayor last November.

Rather than appoint members to the committee based on seniority, Murillo asked the council to nominate up to two individuals, similar to an advisory committee appointment process.

"It seems like a good way to do it," Murillo said. 

Dominguez noted that the appointment should be based on seniority, like similar appointments.

Dominguez earlier this year lost a highly public battle over who should be appointed as the city representative to the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

Dominguez was initially appointed by his colleagues to the seat, but then the council reversed course, thanks to a flipped vote by Councilman Randy Rowse.

The council majority decided to appoint Murillo to the panel, largely because she was mayor and the senior member. Dominguez has served longer than Eric Friedman and Kristen Sneddon, but not as long as Murillo. 

On Tuesday, three people on the council, Sneddon, Friedman and Dominguez, asked to be on the Sea Level Committee; only two spots were set aside for council members, with the others getting filled by two members of the Planning Commission, and one member of the Harbor Commission, Parks & Recreation Commission and Water Commission, for a total of seven.

Since there were two spots open, each member of the council was able to vote for two individuals: Friedman voted for himself and Sneddon; Sneddon voted for herself and Dominguez; Murillo voted for Sneddon and Friedman; Gregg Hart voted for Sneddon and Friedman; Rowse voted for Dominguez and Sneddon.

When it came time for Dominguez to vote, he tried to vote only for himself, until Murillo said, “You’re going to do a bullet vote now?”

Dominguez replied: “I’m just following the rules as they are being made up as we go.”

Dominguez then decided to also vote for Sneddon.

She received six votes; Friedman and Dominguez both received three votes.

Dominguez then suggested that the council appoint three members to the committee, for a total of eight on the panel.

The council agreed, so Friedman and Dominguez will join Sneddon on the panel.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 