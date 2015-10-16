Monday, April 30 , 2018, 2:22 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Mayor of Nation’s Fourth Largest City Stands Behind Mayor Schneider for Congress

By Dave Jacobson for Mayor Helene Schneider | October 16, 2015 | 7:05 a.m.

Symbolizing the growing and far-reaching support around her people-powered campaign to take on Washington’s establishment in order to get things done for California’s 24th Congressional District and all of America, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider landed an endorsement Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2015, from Annise Parker, the Mayor of the United States’ fourth largest city. 

Parker has been elected Mayor of Houston three times. Prior to serving as Mayor, Parker served on the Houston City Council and as city controller.

She is the second woman ever to serve as the city’s Mayor, and the first openly gay Mayor of a major American city. Parker also serves as President of the National Conference of Democratic Mayors and with Mayor Schneider on the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

“Unlike Washington, Mayors don’t have the option of endless stalemates or government shutdowns. We are responsible for solving problems, managing our cities and making sure they function properly, while providing critical services like police and fire for our residents," Mayor Parker said.

"These are the unique Mayoral experiences and qualifications that Helene Schneider will bring to Congress to help break through the gridlock,” she said. “She’ll be an effective and solution-focused representative on behalf of California’s Central Coast in Congress. Helene has my enthusiastic support.”

In recent weeks, Mayor Schneider has amassed support from key organizations and leaders, including the following Black Women Organized for Political Action, Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Monterey County Supervisor Dave Potter, National Women’s Political Caucus, State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson and Inlandboatmen’s Union Southern California Region ILWU Marine Division.

Significantly, Mayor Helene Schneider has been driving the policy conversation in the race for California’s 24th Congressional District. Recently she unveiled a bold and comprehensive 10-point plan to reduce senseless gun violence in the United States, which includes a $10 billion national gun buyback program. 

Aside from endorsements and policy plans, much of the dynamics in the race for the 24th Congressional District seat have changed recently following news of a poll by the nationally respected firm Lake Research, which showed Mayor Schneider leading the field of Democrats behind Republican Assemblyman Katcho Achadjuan, with Achadjian at 24 percent, Schneider at 16 percent and the next closest Democrat lagging behind at 11 percent.

According to Lake Research, after voters hear positive profiles of all the candidates, Schneider closes the gap with Achadjian, advancing from 16 percent to 23 percent of the vote. The next closest Democrat is 8 points behind, demonstrating that Schneider is the Democrat best-poised to advance to the general election.

For more information about Mayor Helene Schneider's campaign or to view her full list of endorsements, please visit www.HeleneSchneider.org

— Dave Jacobson is a publicist representing Mayor Helene Schneider.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 