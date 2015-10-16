Mayor of Nation’s Fourth Largest City Stands Behind Mayor Schneider for Congress

Advice

Symbolizing the growing and far-reaching support around her people-powered campaign to take on Washington’s establishment in order to get things done for California’s 24th Congressional District and all of America, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider landed an endorsement Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2015, from Annise Parker, the Mayor of the United States’ fourth largest city.

Parker has been elected Mayor of Houston three times. Prior to serving as Mayor, Parker served on the Houston City Council and as city controller.

She is the second woman ever to serve as the city’s Mayor, and the first openly gay Mayor of a major American city. Parker also serves as President of the National Conference of Democratic Mayors and with Mayor Schneider on the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

“Unlike Washington, Mayors don’t have the option of endless stalemates or government shutdowns. We are responsible for solving problems, managing our cities and making sure they function properly, while providing critical services like police and fire for our residents," Mayor Parker said.

"These are the unique Mayoral experiences and qualifications that Helene Schneider will bring to Congress to help break through the gridlock,” she said. “She’ll be an effective and solution-focused representative on behalf of California’s Central Coast in Congress. Helene has my enthusiastic support.”

In recent weeks, Mayor Schneider has amassed support from key organizations and leaders, including the following Black Women Organized for Political Action, Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Monterey County Supervisor Dave Potter, National Women’s Political Caucus, State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson and Inlandboatmen’s Union Southern California Region ILWU Marine Division.

Significantly, Mayor Helene Schneider has been driving the policy conversation in the race for California’s 24th Congressional District. Recently she unveiled a bold and comprehensive 10-point plan to reduce senseless gun violence in the United States, which includes a $10 billion national gun buyback program.

Aside from endorsements and policy plans, much of the dynamics in the race for the 24th Congressional District seat have changed recently following news of a poll by the nationally respected firm Lake Research, which showed Mayor Schneider leading the field of Democrats behind Republican Assemblyman Katcho Achadjuan, with Achadjian at 24 percent, Schneider at 16 percent and the next closest Democrat lagging behind at 11 percent.

According to Lake Research, after voters hear positive profiles of all the candidates, Schneider closes the gap with Achadjian, advancing from 16 percent to 23 percent of the vote. The next closest Democrat is 8 points behind, demonstrating that Schneider is the Democrat best-poised to advance to the general election.

For more information about Mayor Helene Schneider's campaign or to view her full list of endorsements, please visit www.HeleneSchneider.org.

— Dave Jacobson is a publicist representing Mayor Helene Schneider.