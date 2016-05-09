Mayor Patino to Lead 3rd Annual Prayer Walk in Santa Maria

Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino along with the faith-based community, including church pastors and local citizens seeking a positive change for the community, will lead the City of Santa Maria’s 3rd Annual Prayer Walk from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2016, beginning at the corner of Broadway and Cook Street.

The walk will conclude at the Santa Maria Fair Park at approximately 1 p.m. The Fair Park will host a number of venders from city agencies and local outreach programs that will host a community celebration for the city residents. There will be a stage for performances by local ministries and groups.

Unity In Community’s celebration is a gathering of local citizens, church members and former gang members who aim to take back the city and tear down the strongholds that negatively impact the quality of life for the city’s residents.

The event has been endorsed by Mayor Patino, Santa Maria Chief of Police Ralph Martin, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and area pastors.

To learn more or register, visit www.UnityInCommunity.info.

— Tara Presley represents Unity In Community.