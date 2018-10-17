Mayor Proclaims State of Santa Maria Strong with Downtown Development, Higher City Revenues

While there has been a lot of development at the north and south ends of the city, efforts to revive downtown Santa Maria continue, with plans for a mixed-use building at a key corner and new owner for the mall, Mayor Alice Patino said Wednesday during her State of the City address.

Approximately 200 people attended the event held at the Historic Santa Maria Inn and hosted by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The mayor, who said “it's always nice to brag about Santa Maria,” and City Manager Jason Stilwell shared the duties of talking about recent accomplishments and upcoming plans.

“Santa Maria is much stronger than we were in 2017. We’ve got a lot of look forward too,” Patino said near the start of her talk.

“We’ve made a lot of progress in increasing places for people to work, play and serve,” Patino said later. “We see the challenges ahead, and we’re working ahead to address them.”

Efforts to revitalize downtown hit a bit of a snag since Main Street and Broadway also are state highways 166 and 135, respectively, and require Caltrans approvals for streetscape changes.

After community meetings seeking residents’ input on a grant-funded streetscape plan to enhance the walkability and appearance with benches and other features, Caltrans balked at the proposal, saying it included too many specifics and needed a traffic study.

“That’s fine. We’ll do that,” Patino said. "But I don’t think Caltrans is accustomed to moving as fast as we do."

A key downtown site, at the northwest corner of Broadway and Main Street, will gain a mixed-use building with 25 one- and two-bedroom residential units plus three commercial units.

“That, I think, is a catalyst for really making things happen downtown,” Patino said.

The developer has submitted paperwork to obtain building permits, city planning staff said.

“I think that’s going to be real exciting for that to go downtown, and we’re all waiting for that,” Patino added.

Through 2019, the city will offer downtown developers a chance to save 50 percent on growth-mitigation fees, Stilwell said.

“It’s another way that the city has looked to increase development downtown, with a shift to revitalizing the core of the city,” Stilwell said.

A new owner for the Santa Maria Town Center, a global insurance company, has renewed hopes for the facility built in 1976.

One new addition to the indoor mall will be a Victoria’s Secret store, Patino said.

“The new mall owner brought in a management company that's familiar with transitioning malls, recognizing the mall isn't today what it was when it was built in its heyday,” Stilwell said. “They recognize it's still a place people want to go. It's a place people want to shop.

"It won't be the power shopping of the past, and they plan to build on the activities that are there such as the trampoline jumping and the gym.”

Among other additions, Guadalupe-based Apio is renovating a building near the Santa Maria Public Airport to relocate some operations to Santa Maria in January 2019.

Software firm Mind Body has 88 employees now working at a Santa Maria site after expanding from its headquarters in San Luis Obispo.

And Windset Farms is in the early stages of expanding its greenhouse growing operation again on the western edge of the city.

Patino said one of the most exciting tools Santa Maria offers employers considering coming to the area is high-speed internet with fiber optics capability.

“This is not happening in Santa Barbara. It’s not happening in San Luis County. It’s here in Santa Maria,” she said.

Enos Ranch, on East Betteravia Road near Highway 101, has brought more shopping, jobs and office space along with generating sales tax revenue, Patino said.

Cracker Barrel Country Store is one eatery set to open there, with construction proceeding on its building at the corner of East Betteravia Road and Bradley Road.

North Broadway will gain new eateries and a Hampton Inn, she added.

Stilwell gave the crowd a quick look at community indicators — crime has dropped in the first six months of 2018 compared to last year, unemployment is lower, and housing prices are rising.

Revenue from sales, property and hotel taxes also has grown, along with city expenses, he said.

To help balance the budget, the city has proposed renewing and increasing the sales tax boost for public safety, youth and quality of life programs.

Measure U, on the Nov. 6 ballot, would increase sales tax by 1 percent, bringing millions of dollars to city coffers.

“It will be transformative either way,” Stilwell said. “Either we will have to balance our budget and stop using reserves and reduce services or we'll be able to maintain and enhance services. Pass or fail, it will be an impact to the community.”

