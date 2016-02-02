Friday, April 27 , 2018, 9:09 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Mayor Schneider Receives National Award for Local Arts Leadership

Mayor Schneider accepting the National Award for Local Arts Leadership. Click to view larger
Mayor Schneider accepting the National Award for Local Arts Leadership. (Contributed photo)
By Nina Johnson for the City of Santa Barbara | February 2, 2016 | 3:15 p.m.

The Americans for the Arts, the nation’s leading nonprofit organization for advancing the arts and arts education, and The U.S. Conference of Mayors recognized Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider with the National Award for Local Arts Leadership at the mayors’ winter meeting in Washington, D.C. Jan. 25, 2016.
 
The award recognizes the successful creation of a Historic Arts District, collaboration with arts organizations and improved access to arts and culture for youth, the residents, and visitors in public buildings and neighborhoods centers.

Over the past few decades, the city has partnered with community leaders to create and implement a vision for a Historic Arts District downtown, now complete with the renovation of aging performing arts facilities such as the Granada Theatre and Victoria Hall.

The city leased its property to the Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative for $1/Year and contributed $300,000 to develop a Community Arts Workshop. A long-expressed need from the arts community for decades, the workshop is now the permanent home for the annual Summer Solstice parade where community artists can create costumes and floats.

Small arts and cultural organizations are supported through an events and festivals grant-making process. Historic festivals such as Old Spanish Days, Summer Solstice and the Film Festival receive annual funding to provide free entertainment to the community, develop new programming and reach the next generation.

“I’m honored to accept this award on behalf of the City of Santa Barbara’s many creative and groundbreaking community leaders and artists,” remarked Mayor Schneider. “Santa Barbara’s vibrant cultural arts economy and public art programs are a result of many years of ingenuity, planning, strategic investments and people who just get things done. Through partnerships with artists, business leaders and philanthropists, we’ve created a place where residents and visitors alike can create, explore, participate and thrive.”

According to Nathan Vonk, president of the Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative, “In spite of recent economic downturns, the city has remained committed to its support for cultural nonprofits and cultural tourism and has developed a civic climate that encourages and supports strategic public-private partnerships.”

“Visitor spending generates more than $1.5 billion each year for our regional economy. Santa Barbara’s cultural mix is increasingly part of the attraction that brings visitors here and keeps them coming back,” said Kathy Janega-Dykes, president and CEO of Visit Santa Barbara.

For more information on the city’s arts activities and programs, visit the city’s website at SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

Nina Johnson represents the City of Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 