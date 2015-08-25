SoCal Women Leaders Coalesce Around Mayor Schneider in CA-24

Advice

Expanding her coalition of key California women supporters, today Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider won powerful endorsements from some of Southern California’s most widely respected leaders, including former Los Angeles City Controller and Mayoral candidate Wendy Greuel and West Hollywood Mayor Lindsey Horvath.

“Mayor Helene Schneider has accomplished so much as a local City Council member, as mayor, and also during her time in management at Planned Parenthood for the tri-county area," Greuel said. "She knows what it takes to be a leader and turn great ideas into action. I know she will lead the charge in Congress to advocate on behalf of women to protect their rights and access to reproductive healthcare, equal pay for equal work, paid family leave and so much more. She has my full support.”

“Supporting Mayor Helene Schneider for Congress was an easy choice for me to make," said Horvath. "She’s developed an extensive resume of serving as a local leader for women, having worked at Planned Parenthood for over a decade and in leadership positions for local Central Coast and statewide women’s groups. Additionally, her stellar record on the City Council and as mayor makes her extraordinarily qualified to serve in Washington. I’m proud to endorse Mayor Schneider for Congress.”

Significantly, Mayor Helene Schneider has generated far-reaching support from women's organizations and leaders, including The National Organization for Women and many female politicians and community figures.

Beyond endorsements, much of the dynamics in the race for the 24th Congressional district seat have changed over the course of the last two weeks following news of a poll by the nationally respected firm Lake Research, which showed Mayor Schneider leading the field of Democrats behind Republican Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian, with Achadjian at 24 percent and Schneider at 16 percent, and the next closest Democrat lagging behind at 11 percent.

According to Lake Research, after voters hear positive profiles of all the candidates, Schneider closes the gap with Achadjian, advancing from 16 percent to 23 percent of the vote. The next closest Democrat is 8 points behind, demonstrating that Schneider is the Democrat best poised to advance to the general election.

For more information about Mayor Schneider's campaign or to view her full list of endorsements, please visit www.HeleneSchneider.org.

— Dave Jacobson is a publicist representing Mayor Helene Schneider.