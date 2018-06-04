Monday, June 4 , 2018, 12:12 am | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Mayor Schneider Wins in Anacapa School’s Student Mock Election

By Anacapa School | November 4, 2013 | 1:54 p.m.

If it were up to Anacapa School’s seventh- and eighth-graders, Helene Schneider would keep her post as Santa Barbara’s mayor.

After hearing from eight of the 12 candidates for Santa Barbara mayor and City Council, Anacapa School students held a mock election Monday.

For the past two decades, Gordon Sichi, Anacapa’s founding headmaster and teacher of the American Society course, has invited candidates for Santa Barbara City Council to make individual presentations to students. This year, the candidates discussed why they’re running, what issues are important to the city and their endorsements.

Over the past few weeks, students have had plenty of time to hear from many of the candidates, ask questions and discuss their own choices with their classmates.

On Monday, after the conclusion of the candidates’ visits, the students headed over to the Santa Barbara City Clerk's Office to learn how elections are conducted in the city during a personalized tour led by City Clerk Services Manager Gwen Peirce.

Before the final vote was taken, the class deliberated at length to select candidates that would be balanced choices. The group selected Jason Nelson, Harwood “Bendy” White and Gregg Hart for the City Council seats up this term.

Thanks to the candidates for taking the time to speak one-on-one with the class, including Megan Diaz Alley, Hart, David Landecker, Nelson, Schneider, Wayne Scoles, White and Lesley Wiscomb.

