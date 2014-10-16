Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 12:57 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Mayor’s Awards Honor Three Organizations That Employ Workers with Disabilities

By Heather Wennergren for the Mayor's Organizing Committee | October 16, 2014 | 1:56 p.m.

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider recognized three local organizations for facilitating employment and increasing access for people with disabilities on Wednesday morning at the 10th annual Mayor's Awards.

DuPont received an award for accommodating an employee with a changing disability. Otojoy received an award for providing civic leadership in "Loop Santa Barbara," a public awareness campaign to promote the usage of hearing loop technology to obtain equal access for individuals with hearing loss. The Lobero Theatre was also honored for numerous renovations to create equal and aesthetic access to the arts.

Keynote speaker Cherie Alvarez, president of Hearing Loss Association of America-Santa Barbara Chapter, presented on disability from her unique perspective.

Mayor Schneider spoke as well, describing disability employment as “not just about hiring, but about a continuum of inclusion.”

She acknowledged the progress to date, but encourage local employers to “expect, employ and empower” people with disabilities.

October is National Disability Month, and this year’s theme is just that: Expect, Employ, Empower.

— Heather Wennergren represents the Mayor's Organizing Committee.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 