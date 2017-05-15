Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 4:05 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Mayor’s Task Force On Youth Safety Gets to Work in Santa Maria

Members begin gathering data, resources to craft an action plan for quelling violence

The Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety met Monday at the Santa Maria Public Library, with members reprsenting the law enforcement, goverment, education and nonprofit communities. Pictured from left are Mayor Alice Patino, Deputy City Manager Jason Stilwell, and Ernesto Olivares, consultant and director of the California Cities Violence Prevention Network.
The Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety met Monday at the Santa Maria Public Library, with members reprsenting the law enforcement, goverment, education and nonprofit communities. Pictured from left are Mayor Alice Patino, Deputy City Manager Jason Stilwell, and Ernesto Olivares, consultant and director of the California Cities Violence Prevention Network. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | May 15, 2017

Some three dozen people gathered Monday to start assembling data and information en route to crafting a plan to quell youth violence in the Santa Maria Valley.

The second meeting of the Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety— with representatives of law enforcement, government, education and nonprofit groups—focused on starting to gather data of all sorts about the community, along with setting up interviews to compile resources already serving youths and families.

“It’s just a simple focus to understand what safety net is there and how we can connect the dots as a community and have an inventory of what services are being provided,” Deputy City Manager Jason Stilwell said.

Consultant Ernest Olivares, director of the California Cities Violence Prevention Network, said the groups need to assemble assorted services to identify duplication and gaps. 

“The goal is to continue to tighten that safety net provided for youth so if we find big holes in it, then we’ll know where to focus and maybe go after some funding to fill that hole,” Olivares said, adding some existing group might be able to fill a gap.

To show how preliminary data might be used in the future, Santa Maria police Lt. Dan Cohen said information such as that depicted on maps during the meeting highlights neighborhoods where gang graffiti — and activity — occurs.

“As the Harvard Law professor from the gang prevention conference said, we want targeted and focused efforts, and data’s how we’re going to get there,” Cohen said. 

Cohen showed other maps revealing neighborhoods with violence, and those seeing a number of property crimes such as burglaries and thefts.

“You see more correlation with the violent crime in Santa Maria and the gang graffiti than you do with the property crime,” Cohen said.

Each organization represented Monday has access to its own data that will be useful, Cohen said.

“This is just examples of some of the data we have access to, how it can be displayed and viewed,” Cohen said, adding that other organizations may be have access to demographic or other information that will be helpful. 

“All of it’s going to provide a piece of the puzzle,” Cohen added.

City leaders said the steps taken Monday will lead toward crafting an action plan to reduce violence among youth — identified as those up to age 24 — while ensuring enough programs exist for both youths and parents.

For instance, community programs for youths during the summer may have waiting lists, leaving some children unable to participate, Olivares said.

Programs to support schools during the summer can help young people avoid “learning loss”experienced during long breaks from lessons, he added.

“We don’t run into a lot folks out there committing violent crime with 4-year degrees,” Olivares said. “So we know that education is a big key.”

The task force members also talked about holding a series of community meetings this summer to both collect information and share resources with community members, discussing how to approach those meeting to reach parents throughout the community. 

Those meetings will aid the consultant and task force in identifying common themes brought up by community members.

“It’s valuable information that we’ll need for the plan,” Olivares said. 

The next task force meeting is planned for 1:30 p.m. on June 19. 

The next task force meeting is planned for 1:30 p.m. on June 19.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown and Santa Maria-Bonita School District Superintendent Luke Ontiveros are some of the members of the Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety, which met Monday morning.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown and Santa Maria-Bonita School District Superintendent Luke Ontiveros are some of the members of the Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety, which met Monday morning. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
