MCASB Launches Loaded Dream House Raffle with Prizes Up to $3 Million

Your chance to win a Santa Barbara resort-style home starts now with the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara’s Dream House Raffle.

This year, the grand prize is a nearly 4000-square-foot home, which includes 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, ocean views, pool, professionally equipped kitchen and more.

In addition, more than 2,500 prizes are available throughout the raffle, offering participants a 1 in 20 chance to win.

Since the raffle began in 2005, it has raised close to $6 million, helping host over 100,000 visitors, directly funding free arts programming and bringing world-class exhibitions to Central Coast audiences and beyond.

“Over the past decade, the raffle proceeds have allowed MCASB to position itself for long-term financial security and foster the development of world-class exhibitions.“ said Miki Garcia, MCASB’s executive director. “These exhibitions feature some of today’s most compelling contemporary artists and, as the only contemporary art museum between LA and the Bay Area, we are proud to be a cultural anchor for Santa Barbara and the Central Coast.”

This year, if enough tickets are sold, the grand prize winner can either claim this Santa Barbara home or $3 million in cash.

Beyond the dream home or $3 million cash prize, there are numerous options for those who have a winning ticket, including a Tesla, vacations, MacBook Air, cash prizes and more. For a complete list of prizes, visit SBHomeRaffle.com.

Tickets must be purchased by Nov. 11. Two early-bird drawings will be held in October, and the grand prize drawing is set for Dec. 6.

All 45,000 tickets available must be sold for the Dream Home or $3 million prize to be awarded. If fewer than 45,000 tickets are sold, the grand prize will become a cash amount equal to half the net proceeds, not to exceed $3 million.

To enter the Raffle, call 888.402.9222 or go to SBHomeRaffle.com and register online.

Ticket purchasers must be 18 years or older, have U.S. residency and meet other requirements in the rules and regulations as specified at www.SBHomeRaffle.com.

— Marjorie Large represents the Santa Barbara Dream House Raffle.