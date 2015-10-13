MCC Shines Spotlight on Asian-American Panethnicity with Prof. Dina Okamoto

Advice

On Thursday, Oct. 22, 2015, the UCSB MultiCultural Center presents the last Race Matters Series of the Fall quarter with Professor Dina Okamoto’s talk entitled "Asian American Panethnicity and Shifting Ethnic Boundaries in the Post-Civil Rights Era" in the MCC Lounge.

The talk draws upon some of the main themes of Dina Okamoto’s book, Redefining Race, which traces the complex evolution of “Asian American” as a panethnic label and identity.

She highlights that panethnicity is a deliberate social achievement negotiated by group members, rather than an organic and inevitable process, and she will aslo provide an understanding of the social conditions that encouraged Asian ethnic groups to expand their boundaries and develop a broader, panethnic political identity during the post-Civil Rights era.

Okamoto focuses on the importance of ethnic leaders, panethnic narratives and the layered, dynamic nature of ethnic boundaries. Ultimately, Redefining Race illustrates the ways in which ethnic and immigrant groups are able to create new forms of community and identity and challenge current racial categories.

Dina Okamoto is an associate professor in the Department of Sociology at Indiana University. She received her Ph.D. from the University of Arizona.

Her current projects investigate the civic and political incorporation of immigrants in the United States, intergroup relations between native-born and immigrant groups in new and re-emerging gateways and the role of community-based organizations in the lives of immigrant youth.

— Carol Dinh is the publicist and marketing director for the UCSB MultiCultural Center.