McClintock Announces Congressional Bid

State Sen. Tom McClintock, R-Thousand Oaks, officially launched his campaign for Congress on Tuesday — in Auburn, where he will be running for the 4th District seat currently held by Rep. John Doolittle, R-Calif.
McClintock, who has represented southern Santa Barbara County in the Senate since 2002, has served the maximum number of terms in the Legislature. Doolittle had announced late last year that he would not seek re-election.
McClintock and his wife, Lori, have had a second home in the Auburn area for a number of years.