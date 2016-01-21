McCoy Leads Balanced Attack in Westmont Win

College Basketball

Sophomore Lauren McCoy earned her fourth double-double of the season to help NAIA second-ranked Westmont to an 81-56 GSAC women's basketball win over the Oaks of Menlo.

The Warriors began to pull ahead when they went on a 10-point run that lasted for three minutes (14-6). The run consisted of contributions by senior Krissy Karr and junior Aysia Shellmire. Shellmire notched a free-throw and two layups, while Karr added on a jump shot and a three-pointer.

Ultimately, it was the Warriors who dominated the first quarter as they outscored the Oaks 22-12.

Eager to improve upon their lead, the Warriors went on another 10-point run, one-minute into the second quarter. The run began with a layup by McCoy, who in the next 20 seconds made two free-throws. Then, freshman Kayla Sato and sophomore Cora Chan each added on a three-pointer.

With momentum on their side, the Warriors went on a nine-point run that lasted until the end of the first half.

Junio Aysia Shellmire initiated this run with a layup, assisted by Karr; McCoy followed with a layup that she converted off of a steal; junior Aimee Brakken added on a three-pointer, assisted by Karr; and McCoy finished it off with a layup in the last 15 seconds of the half (48-28). The Warriors outscored the Oaks in the second half 26-16.

Though Westmont dominated the first half, it was Menlo that controlled the momentum of the third quarter.

They had a seven-point run (their largest of the game) that contributed to them outscoring Westmont 16-14 in the third quarter. This run consisted of back to back three-pointers by Fia Hoskinson and Vanessa D’Amico. D’Amico finished it off with a successful free-throw.

The fourth quarter began with the Warriors in the lead by 18 points (62-44). Both teams went on back-and-forth five-point runs, until the Warriors went on their third ten-point run of the game to secure a very comfortable lead of 27 points (79-52).

This run consisted of a layup by McCoy, a free-throw by Shellmire, and three three-pointers by Karr, assisted by Brakken, McCoy, and senior Karlie Storkson.

The Warriors had a team shooting percentage of 47.8, while the Oaks shot at 35.8. More specifically, from the three-point line, the Warriors shot at 55 percent, while the Oaks shot at 36.4. The Warriors have the best three-point shooting percentage in the GSAC with a season percentage of 37.3.

Three Warriors scored in double digits – McCoy and Shellmire led with 16 points each and Karr had 14.

Additionally, led by McCoy with 11 rebounds, the Warriors dominated the boards and out-rebounded the Oaks 44-28.