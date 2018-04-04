McCullar Named Grand Marshal for Los Alamos Old Days Parade

The 71st annual Los Alamos Valley Old Days Celebration will be held Sept. 22-Sept. 24, with activities for all ages in this historic town founded in 1876.

Admission is free and the public is invited to join residents and visitors who gather annually to honor, preserve and celebrate Los Alamos' western culture. This year’s theme is Embracing Our Heritage.

Los Alamos Valley Old Days is sponsored by Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club (LAVMC), a philanthropic 501(C)3 not-for-profit group of men, women and families dedicated to preserving the town’s western character and hospitality.

Highlights of the Old Days celebration:

Friday evening’s Chili Kick-off Party & Dance, two-day Peddlers’ Mart & Artisan Faire, Saturday’s Car Show Deeply Rooted in the Community; Saturday evening Happy Hour and Silent Auction with 100 items; and Sunday morning’s Greatest Little Small Town Parade.

LAVMC members have named Los Alamos resident and community volunteer Jim McCullar as grand marshal of the 2017 Los Alamos Valley Old Days Parade.

McCullar, affectionately known around town as Big Pops, Papa or Jimbo, was born in Upper Lake, Calif., in 1975. He moved to Los Alamos in 1994.

Since then, he has volunteered for LAVMC (serving on committees including handling road closures for Old Days for 23 years), Los Alamos Valley Grange, and helping at myriad community events for more than 30 years.

McCullar has been seen decorating the town with pumpkins, setting up luminaries, assisting with sandbag placements during wet months, handling graffiti removal and doing maintenance for the LAVMC clubhouse, 429 Leslie St. He is in his second term as a volunteer LAVMC board member.



McCullar is employed as a property and maintenance manager. He is married to Sylvia Reasner and has four children.

“I love the small-town camaraderie here in Los Alamos and helping all the kids in the area," McCullar said. "None of my success would have been possible without the relationship I had with my late father-in-law, Don Reasner. I dedicate my grand marshal honor to his memory.”

Organizations and individuals interested in participating in the 2017 Car Show as well as the parade should visit the website for applications; and for complete schedule of 2017 Los Alamos Old Days events, www.LosAlamosValleyOldDays.com.

— Laura Kath for Los Alamos Valley Old Days.