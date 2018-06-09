McCune Foundation Appoints New Board Members

Two UCSB faculty members have joined the board of the McCune Foundation, a family foundation dedicated to building social capital in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

Charles Hale, dean of social sciences, and Victor Rios, sociology professor, were appointed to the board in May.

Hale is a leading social science scholar whose research bridges multiple disciplines, with a focus on race and ethnicity, racism, social movements and identity politics among black and indigenous people in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Before joining UCSB in 2017, Hale was director of the University of Texas, Austin’s Teresa Lozano Long Institute of Latin American Studies. He is the author of several books about the indigenous people of Central America.

Rios was a Ford Foundation postdoctoral fellow and has taught at UCSB for 12 years. He is the author of two books on the criminalization of youth.

Rios’ work analyzes the role of social control and education in determining the well-being of young people living in urban marginality; tracks the social consequences of the punitive state and punitive social control-across institutional settings; and examines young people’s resilience and responses to social marginalization.

He was awarded the 2017 Public Understanding of Sociology Award by the American Sociological Association.

“The McCune Foundation Board is pleased to welcome two distinguished new members whose wisdom and insights will contribute greatly to Board deliberations,” said Sara Miller McCune, foundation chair.

“Given the foundation’s regional focus, it has long been important for us to have representation from UCSB on the board given the university’s undeniable impact as a key employer and its many academic achievements,” she said.

“Both Charles and Victor are an excellent fit as they share our values and understand the mission that the foundation has come to stand for in our community,” she said.

The McCune Foundation was established in 1990 by Sara Miller McCune and George D. McCune, the founders of SAGE Publications, Inc. in Thousand Oaks.

The foundation’s mission is to be an agent of productive change in society by supporting the development of social capital in the region. Details on applying for a grant are available at www.mccunefoundation.org.

— Claudia Armann for McCune Foundation.