McDermott-Crockett Mortuary Honors 29 Deceased Santa Barbara County Residents

Fourth annual 'Hearts of Compassion' gathering pays respect for those who don’t have loved ones to celebrate their lives

McDermott-Crockett Mortuary in Santa Barbara recently hosted the fourth annual “Hearts of Compassion” memorial service to honor 29 deceased Santa Barbara County residents. Many didn’t have loved one’s to celebrate their lives. Click to view larger
McDermott-Crockett Mortuary in Santa Barbara recently hosted the fourth annual “Hearts of Compassion” memorial service to honor 29 deceased Santa Barbara County residents. Many didn’t have loved one’s to celebrate their lives. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | July 5, 2017 | 9:20 p.m.

Jenna Mendenhall never met the 29 deceased Santa Barbara County residents honored at a recent memorial service.

In fact, the majority of attendees didn't know the dead individuals.

Mendenhall, the office manager at McDermott-Crockett Mortuary, was among some 40 community members paying their respect for the deceased who don’t have loved ones to celebrate their lives.

Nestled just a reach away from the corner of Santa Barbara’s Mission and Chapala streets, the gathering at McDermott-Crockett Mortuary aimed to ensure every person in the mortuary’s care is treated with dignity.

The fourth annual “Hearts of Compassion” recognized the men and women who are often forgotten, Mendenhall said.

“We want to celebrate the people who didn’t have anybody mourning their passing,”  Mendenhall said. “It’s a beautiful service and an opportunity to meet people in the community.”

Some of the individuals who died in the past year have served in the armed forces or were homeless, Mendenhall said.

The group bid farewell to the veterans with military honors.

McDermott-Crockett Mortuary staff works with the Santa Barbara County Public Administrator office to coordinate the cremation and scattering of body ashes, Mendenhall said.

Arlene Stepputat, manager of volunteer services at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care and co-founder of Vet Net, was among the attendees. 

“It’s important to remember people that are often forgotten and honor that their lives matter too,” Stepputat said. “The end of life community is a community.”

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

McDermott-Crockett Mortuary in Santa Barbara recently hosted the fourth annual “Hearts of Compassion” memorial service to honor 29 deceased Santa Barbara County residents. Many didn’t have loved one’s to celebrate their lives. Click to view larger
McDermott-Crockett Mortuary in Santa Barbara recently hosted the fourth annual “Hearts of Compassion” memorial service to honor 29 deceased Santa Barbara County residents. Many didn’t have loved one’s to celebrate their lives. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
