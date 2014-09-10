McDermott-Crockett Mortuary Hosting 9/11 Walk of Remembrance

From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary will be hosting a 9/11 Walk of Remembrance to remember the brave men and women who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

This symbolic trek will pay tribute to their bravery and honor their memory.

Please join us as we gather in front of the Maritime Museum at 113 Harbor Way at the Santa Barbara Harbor and walk to Chase Palm Park, 323 E. Cabrillo St.

This gathering will begin with the posting of our nation’s colors and recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, and will conclude with the playing of Taps at the end of our walk.

This is an opportunity to reflect and remember how strong our country is when faced with adversity as well as the heroism of these brave men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Please invite your family, friends, colleagues and anyone who wishes to make this symbolic walk with us.

— Jennifer Parks is the general manager of McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary.