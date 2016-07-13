McDermott-Crockett Mortuary Invites Public to Leave Condolences for Dallas Shooting Victims

McDermott-Crockett Mortuary announced Monday, July 11, 2016, that it will have register books available for Santa Barbara County residents to sign in support of five police officers slain in Dallas the night of Friday, July 8.

The books are for people who want to pay their respects to the officers’ families or to leave messages of support and love.

Even though many miles from Dallas, McDermott-Crockett wants the Santa Barbara community to have a way to pay their respects for the fallen officers.

This is one way that the community can show support to the families and organizations affected by this terrible tragedy.

The register books will be available at the funeral home located at 2020 Chapala Street in Santa Barbara from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Monday, July 11, through July 18, when the books will then be sent to Dallas.

— Jennifer Parks is the general manager and funeral arrangement counselor at McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.