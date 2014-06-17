McDermott-Crockett Mortuary Holding ‘Gone But Not Forgotten’ Memorial Gathering

McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary will host a memorial gathering titled "Heart of Compassion ... Gone But Not Forgotten" to honor and remember those in our community who would otherwise go unnoticed.

The gathering will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 25 at 2020 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara.

Funerals and memorial services bring comfort to those whose loved ones have passed on and help us to remember them after they’re gone. However, many people in Santa Barbara County don’t have family or friends to mourn their passing and are often times forgotten.

Some of the men and women who make up this group of people have served our country in the armed forces, are homeless or unborn. When they die, there is nobody to put flowers on their grave or mourn their passing. The story behind these men and women, young and old, are as important as any one of our own, but often go untold.

At McDermott-Crockett Mortuary, we ensure that every person in our care is treated with dignity, honor and respect, and that they have a proper memorial service to honor their life.

— Jennifer Parks is the general manager of McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary.