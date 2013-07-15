Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 3:43 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

McDonald’s Restaurants Giving Away Backpacks at Back-to-School Fairs

By Brittany Conklin for McDonald's | July 15, 2013 | 3:41 p.m.

A wholesome breakfast is just one way that Central Coast McDonald’s restaurants prepare students to be successful in school. At 8 a.m. Saturday, July 27, McDonald’s restaurants in the Central Coast will continue to ready students to go back-to-school when they host the second annual Back-to-School Fair and give away thousands of free backpacks.

In addition, participating McDonald’s restaurants in the Central Coast have partnered with community businesses and organizations to host a Back-to-School Fair to enhance the backpack giveaway.

Four local Back-to-School Fairs will take place from 7 to 9 a.m. at the following Central Coast McDonald’s locations:

» The Back-to-School Fair in Santa Barbara will take place at the McDonald’s restaurant at 29 N. Milpas St., and local partners include Radio Bronco, Gentle Dental, Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation and Supercuts, who will be providing coupons with the free backpacks, helping students get their hair cut in time to go back-to-school.

» Local partners at the Back-to-School Fair in Santa Maria include 100.3 La Ley, Santa Barbara Family Dentistry, Kids N Things and EM Hair Studio. The Children’s Resource Network will be on-site with The Traveling Children’s Closet, a free mobile store with school supplies, books and clothing to assist families getting ready for the upcoming school year. This fair will take place at the McDonald’s restaurant at 320 N. Broadway in Santa Maria.

» At the Back-to-School Fair taking place at 1550 Grand Ave. in Grover Beach, local partners are Wild 106.1, San Luis Obispo YMCA Summer Camp, SportClips, Grover Beach Family Dentistry and Five Cities Fire Authority. Families attending this fair will receive haircut coupons, toothbrushes and information about YMCA and fire department programs.

» In Atascadero, the Back-to-School Fair will take place at the McDonald’s restaurant located at 6300 Morro Road. The Beach 95.3 will be on-site with a live remote, SportClips are providing haircut coupons to be given away, and Patterson & Tedford Pediatrics will discuss how to get kids ready for school and stay healthy throughout the year.

“Central Coast McDonald’s is dedicated to the communities where we live and work,” said Dana Cook, Central Coast McDonald’s co-op president. “Education is fundamental to our future success and providing opportunities to everyone. We are thrilled to host this event for the second year and help Central Coast families get their children ready to go back-to-school.”

Having the right school supplies and a wholesome breakfast from McDonald’s are key for getting children ready for the day. McDonald’s recently expanded its breakfast menu with the addition of the Egg White Delight McMuffin sandwich. Made with 100 percent egg whites, extra lean Canadian bacon and white cheddar on a new muffin with 8 grams of whole grain, it delivers quality protein to get you started in the morning. McDonald’s offers the option of egg whites on all of their egg and cheese breakfast sandwiches, as well as their platters. In addition to other menu items such as Fruit & Maple Oatmeal, McDonald’s breakfast offers wholesome options for the whole family.

Backpack giveaway is good at participating McDonald’s restaurants in Central Coast. The backpack giveaway is valid only on July 27, while supplies last. Child must be present for offer. One free backpack per school-age child (kindergarten through eighth grade) accompanied by an adult.

— Brittany Conklin is a publicist representing McDonald’s.

 
