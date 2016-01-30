Friday, April 27 , 2018, 10:38 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports:
College Basketball

McDonnell, Nwachie Step Up for Warriors

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information | January 30, 2016 | 9:37 p.m.

Westmont went big when it needed to and it paid off with a 94-88 Golden State Athletic Conference victory over San Diego Christian.

Without the services of the NAIA's top two three-point shooter - Cory Blau and Hayden Anderson - Westmont looked to accentuate its inside game and did so to the tune of 60 points in the paint.
 
"Sean McDonnell and Olisa Nwachie shot a combined 80 percent (16 of 20)," noted Westmont head coach John Moore. "Our big guys took advantage of the inside and made their free throws too. Olisa had his best game as a Warrior and is coming into his own. We needed both of them to play up to the level they must with Cory Blau and Hayden Anderson out of the lineup today."

McDonnell finished the game with 23 points on 10 of 13 shooting while Nwachie made six of seven shots on his way 16 points and four assists.

The game was tightly contested throughout with 16 ties and 14 lead changes.

"San Diego Christian played well," said Moore. "They were a tough matchup because they went small and we went big. They shot lots and lots of threes - we don't typically have a team make more threes than we do. They average five threes per game and we average 11. Tonight they had 11 and we had three, but we were able to take advantage of getting the ball inside."

The Warriors (16-5, 5-3 GSAC) put 12 men into the game including Sean Harman who tallied 15 points and three rebounds and Samuel Bentz with added 11 points and six rebounds.

"Sean Harmen played a very special game," said Moore. "He normally plays 28 minutes, but he had to play 38 tonight. We put Sam into the starting lineup and he performed very well."

With 2:32 remaining in regulation, San Diego Christian's Dalante Dunklin sank two free throws to put the Hawks on top 86-85.  After an empty possession on both ends, McDonnell made back-to-back layups and Harman added another to give the Warriors a 91-86 advantage with 50 seconds showing on the clock.

Jerry Karczewski (seven points, six assists) came up with a steal on the Hawks' next possession and was fouled in the process. He made one of two free throw attempts, putting the Warriors up 92-86.

With 20 seconds to play, Dunklin made a layup to complete the Hawks scoring. Harman responded by sinking to free throw to account for the final score.

