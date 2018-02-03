McGary’s Layup Helps San Marcos Escape Against Santa Paula

Girls Basketball

On a sideline inbounds play, Milan McGary swung in from the right wing for a leaning layup with three seconds left. The play was good enough for San Marcos to down San Paula at home, 36-35.

Megan Cunnison had a team-best 10 points for the Royals, hitting 5-for-9 from the field. McGary got eight of her own to pad her game-clinching layup.

The Royals led the whole game and sat with a six-point advantage with two minutes to play. But Santa Paula's Mia Pulido, who had a game-high 17 points, secured a clutch bucket and a pair of free throws on consecutive possessions to keep the game within reach.

Cardinal junior Katelyn Calderon connected on a right-corner three with 15 seconds left to give the Cardinals a shot at the game. San Marcos advanced the ball to the timeline before calling a timeout and setting up what became the game-winning play.

"We missed five free throws in the fourth quarter that could have iced the game for us," Royals assistant coach Aaron Solis said after the game. "But sometimes you have to find a way to win ugly, and that is what we did. Very proud of the girls for playing hard the entire game and not panicking at the end of the game."

On Monday, the Royals host rival Santa Barbara High, which is knotted with Buena for top dog honors in Channel League competition.

