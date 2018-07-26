McGowan Guntermann Hires CPA Catherine Lauber

McGowan Guntermann proudly announces that Catherine Lauber, CPA, has joined our practice.

Catherine has been working in the accounting industry with local businesses and individuals in the Santa Barbara area since she graduated from UC Santa Barbara in 2012.

She utilizes her skills in accounting and financial analysis to assist companies and individuals in cash flow management and tax strategies.

Her specialty includes clients in the restaurant, investment, construction and medical industries.

Catherine enjoys soccer, yoga, camping and strolling the local farmers’ market.

McGowan Guntermann has been providing tax, accounting, audit and business consulting services on the Central Coast for over 70 years.