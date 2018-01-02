McGrath State Beach to Close Temporarily Due to Flooding

McGrath State Beach in Oxnard will temporarily close on Jan. 5 until further notice due to recent increased flooding caused by the Santa Clara River Estuary, the California Department of Parks and Recreation reports.

The beach will close for the security, safeguarding and preservation of resources, the parks department said.

The flooding is caused when the waters backs up behind the naturally occurring sand bar, blocking the mouth of the estuary until the estuary breaches with regular rainfall. Seasonally, McGrath State Beach enjoys cool summers and mild, wet winters.

“The park will remain closed until the floodwaters recede and cleanup and repairs to the entry road and campsites have been made,” said Tyson Butzke, Ventura Sector superintendent.

Hundreds of wildlife species live and raise their young in the nine separate ecosystems found at McGrath State Beach.

The park, located five miles south of Ventura off Highway 101 via Harbor Boulevard, offers one of the best bird-watching areas in California, with the lush riverbanks of the Santa Clara River and sand dunes along the shore, the parks department reports.

For current conditions and park status, call 968-1033 or 585-1850, or visit www.parks.ca.gov.

— Danette Delgado for California Department of Parks and Recreation.