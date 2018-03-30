McGrath State Beach to Reopen for Limited Camping

McGrath State Beach will reopen one loop to first-come, first-served camping at 8 a.m. Friday, March 30.

The steady rainfall since February has caused the sandbar at the Santa Clara River to breach and remain breached, which has alleviated the flooding that closed the park.

It will cost $35 per night to stay in each of the 35 sites that are open. Each campsite has its own picnic table and fire ring, and the restroom with hot water showers will be open.

Hot water showers cost 50 cents for 2 minutes of hot water. Cash and check payment will be accepted at the kiosk. Credit card payments will not be accepted.

The dump and fill station will remain closed for repairs. The park will remain open until the flood waters return making it unsafe to enter the park.

Readers can subscribe to California State Parks News via e-mail at [email protected]

— Tyson Butzke for California State Parks.