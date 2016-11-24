McKinley Elementary School Principal Leaves for Gaviota District

McKinley Elementary School Principal Emilio Handall left the Santa Barbara Unified School District in September to head the Vista Del Mar Union School District in Gaviota, and a permanent replacement for him has not yet been hired.

Rachel Gonzales Harris, who previously worked at La Colina Junior High School, is the interim principal at McKinley, district spokeswoman Barbara Keyani said.

The Vista Del Mar school board ratified Handall’s contract on Sept. 14 after using the County Education Office for the superintendent-search process.

The K-8 school, at 9467 San Julian Road in Gaviota, serves about 120 students.

Handall was principal of McKinley before becoming Santa Barbara Unified’s assistant superintendent of elementary education in 2012.

Three years later, he requested to go back to McKinley, which caused a shuffle among district leadership to fill his position.

He made history in 2011 when McKinley became the second school in the county to make it out of program improvement status, a designation based on the growth of student achievement scores.

