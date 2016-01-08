Monday, April 2 , 2018, 2:11 pm | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

McLaughlin One Win From 100th at UCSB

By Andrew Wagner, UCSB Sports Information | January 8, 2016 | 9:10 p.m.

The No. 9 UC Santa Barbara men's volleyball team won both of its contests on the first day of the 2016 UCSB Asics Invitational, outlasting MIVA-member Quincy in five sets before sweeping EIVA-member NJIT in the nightcap. 

The victories improved the Gauchos' record to 3-1 on the season and moved head coach Rick McLaughlin within one victory of earning his 100th win as head coach of the Gauchos. 

UCSB goes for McLaughlin’s milestone against Sacred Heart Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in Rob Gym. 

"We were a little inconsistent in the morning match, but we really cleaned it up against NJIT," said McLaughlin. "The goal with this tournament is to see some teams we wouldn't normally play and to get into a rhythm before conference play starts, and so far we're finding success."

Senior setter Jonah Seif led the Gauchos to a .317 overall hitting percentage on Friday with 80 assists in eight sets. Jacob Delson and Matt Marsh had dominant performances in the first and second matches, respectively, leading the Gauchos in kills by a large margin.

Jacob Delson put down 16 kills and chipped in four crucial points in the decisive fifth set to rescue a 3-2 win for UCSB over Quincy in the opener of the Asics Invitational, 25-20, 25-17, 21-25, 23-25, 15-10. 

With McLaughlin spreading out playing time, the four starters who played all five sets each racked up impressive statlines. Freshmen middle blockers Henri Cherry (11 kills, .588 hitting percentage) and Connor Drake (eight kills, .538) both had impressive nights on the attack, while All-American setter Jonah Seif continued his strong start to the season with a 48 assist outing.

UCSB finished up Friday with a tidy, 3-0 sweep of NJIT at Rob Gym, 25-17, 25-20, 25-17. 

As a team, the Gauchos hit a whopping .408, a high for the team in the still-young season. However, they reached that figure just three times last season. Conversely, the Highlanders hit a lowly .125 for the match. 

UCSB opposite Matt Marsh absolutely dominated NJIT from the right side, posting 16 kills on just 22 swings for a .588 hitting percentage. 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 