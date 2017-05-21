McMorrow to Sing From New Album at Lobero Concert

James Vincent McMorrow will bring his new album, True Care, on tour throughout the summer including a stop at Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 26.

Each headline show will include a set consisting of True Care in full and then a set spanning McMorrow's career to date.

The album True Care also will be available May 26 via Caroline Records/AllPoints Recordings.

Speaking about True Care, McMorrow said: “Life is long. But then, it isn't really. Since I've been making records it's been about following a cycle. Make a record. Wait. Release a record. Play for 18 months. Take a break.

"I don't really understand that cycle any more. I want to make records when I'm compelled to, and I want to release them when they're still as fresh to me as they are to whomever is hearing them for the first time.

"The idea of sitting around waiting doesn't make sense to me. I had an idea fixed in my head since the second I stopped making We Move. This idea of a very real now, and a very vague future.

"I had this date, December 2914, which I was writing towards. Not in a specific, what-will-it-be-like-in-the-future kind of way.

"I just wanted to fix a point way out there, so far away that I'll never see it, and use it as an anchor point to start writing about my life now, remembering my life before now, and the complete abstraction that is my life in the future,” he said.

Ticket prices for the concert start at $30, plus applicable service charges. Tickets available at the Lobero Theatre Box Office, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. To buy tickets by phone, call 963-0761. To order online, visit www.Lobero.com.

— Jessica Puchli for Lobero Theater.