Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 1:27 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

McMorrow to Sing From New Album at Lobero Concert

By Jessica Puchli for Lobero Theater | May 21, 2017 | 9:01 a.m.

James Vincent McMorrow will bring his new album, True Care, on tour throughout the summer including a stop at Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 26.

Each headline show will include a set consisting of True Care in full and then a set spanning McMorrow's career to date.

The album True Care also will be available May 26 via Caroline Records/AllPoints Recordings.

Speaking about True Care, McMorrow said: “Life is long. But then, it isn't really. Since I've been making records it's been about following a cycle. Make a record. Wait. Release a record. Play for 18 months. Take a break.

"I don't really understand that cycle any more. I want to make records when I'm compelled to, and I want to release them when they're still as fresh to me as they are to whomever is hearing them for the first time.

"The idea of sitting around waiting doesn't make sense to me. I had an idea fixed in my head since the second I stopped making We Move. This idea of a very real now, and a very vague future.

"I had this date, December 2914, which I was writing towards. Not in a specific, what-will-it-be-like-in-the-future kind of way.

"I just wanted to fix a point way out there, so far away that I'll never see it, and use it as an anchor point to start writing about my life now, remembering my life before now, and the complete abstraction that is my life in the future,” he said.

Ticket prices for the concert start at $30, plus applicable service charges. Tickets available at the Lobero Theatre Box Office, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. To buy tickets by phone, call 963-0761. To order online, visit www.Lobero.com.

— Jessica Puchli for Lobero Theater.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 