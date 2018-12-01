Pixel Tracker

College Basketball

Meagan Moore Sparks SBCC Women to Third Straight Win

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | December 1, 2018 | 9:30 p.m.

Meagan Moore knocked down 4-of-9 from 3-point range and scored a career-high 22 points on Saturday, leading SBCC to a 70-56 women’s basketball win at Victor Valley.

It was the third straight win for the Vaqueros (6-1), who are off to their best start in six years since the 2012-13 team started 7-1.

Moore, a sophomore guard from Arlington, Texas, hit 7-15 from the field, 4-9 from long distance and 4-5 free throws. She also had three steals for the Vaqueros, who recorded a season-high 15 steals for the second straight day.

Jennae Mayberry did a little of everything with 12 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Jada Forsdick-Stevenson added nine points and Lauren Noggle had eight points and four rebounds.

Sierra Cavaletto produced eight points and four steals in 14 minutes off the bench.

The Vaqueros took a 32-28 halftime lead and then broke it open with a 21-8 third-quarter surge that stretched the lead to 17 points (53-36). Santa Barbara turned in its second-best shooting effort of the year (41.8%) and nailed 8-of-23 from long range.

Denise Balades scored five points, grabbed six rebounds and played solid defense.

“We beat a very athletic and big Victor Valley team,” said coach Sandrine Krul. “We were shuffling players in and out and that generated a lot of scoring opportunities. Denise was outstanding off the bench. She really locked down their post player No. 33 (Cierra Steemer scored eight in the first half and zero in the second).”

The Vaqueros will play in Hancock’s Lady Bulldog Classic on Thursday through Saturday, opening against Glendale on Thursday at 7 p.m. 
 

