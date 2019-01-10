Meagan Moore Tosses in 24 to Pace SBCC Women to 4th Straight Win, 54-44

College Basketball

Meagan Moore hit 4-9 from 3-point country and scored 24 points on Thursday as SBCC rallied past Citrus 54-44 at the Moorpark Crossover women’s basketball tournament. Moore, a sophomore guard from Arlington, Texas, dropped in 10-16 from the field and contributed four rebounds, three assists and two steals. She missed her career high by two points. Maaria Jaakkola and Lei Talaro added eight points each for the Vaqueros, who won their fourth straight to improve to 12-4. Kyonne Brown topped Citrus (11-6) with 16 points and eight rebounds. The Vaqueros struggled with their first-half shooting, making just 6-of-33 for 18.2%. Citrus only made 19.2% and the Owls led 20-17 at intermission. Santa Barbara used an 11-2 run to take a 33-27 lead in the third quarter on a 3-pointer and a jumper by Moore. Talaro hit back-to-back buckets in the fourth period to extend the lead to eight points, 41-33. “We really executed on defense,” said associate head coach Devin Engebretsen. “We couldn’t make a shot in the first half. Once the shots started dropping in the second half, our defense remained constant and we kind of wore them out. “Lei came up really big with a couple of key jump shots and Meagan was great. She scored 24 points, hit a lot of 3’s and she’s the head of the snake on our defensive press.” Moore scored 14 of her 24 points in the second half and played strong defense as the Vaqueros outscored the Owls 37-24 in the last two quarters. Lauren Noggle led the Vaquero rebounders with nine and Aaliyah Pauling had six points, five assists and three steals. The Vaqueros will take on Antelope Valley on Friday at 3 p.m. in their last non-conference game at the Moorpark Crossover.

