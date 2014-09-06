Friday, June 8 , 2018, 11:50 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Measure P Will Hurt Schools, Public Safety

By Jim Thomas | September 6, 2014 | 9:56 a.m.

As the former sheriff and county fire chief, I have a keen interest in the results of the Measure P vote this coming November.

While I have strong views about the history and safety of oil production in this county, I am especially concerned about the potential loss of public safety funding should this measure pass.

According to county planners and county counsel, the potential loss of significant funding to schools, the fire protection district and the county general fund is very real.

Currently, North County schools receive over $12 million annually. The county fire protection district receives over $4 million, and the county general fund receives almost $3 million, of which approximately 60 precent goes to local public safety.

The loss of these property taxes from existing oil production would be devastating.

Proponents of Measure P argue that existing oil production will continue but that’s not true.

County planners have confirmed that once the current wells or facilities require a permit for construction or maintenance the permit will be denied, and proven and safe methods necessary to continue production will not be allowed because of Measure P.

That is not “fracking,” even though the proponents would like you to believe that.

I believe that Measure P is an overreach and is disingenuous in its focus on a drilling technique that has already been addressed in Santa Barbara County by ordinance in 2011.

There is one certainty — should Measure P pass, there will be a significant loss of funding to North County schools, the fire protection district, and other public safety funding, not to mention the loss of good jobs for hard working families.

That’s just not acceptable.

Jim Thomas

Solvang

Jim Thomas is a former Santa Barbara County sheriff (1990-2002) and fire chief (1993-1996).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 