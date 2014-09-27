Friday, April 6 , 2018, 11:54 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Measure P Backers Set Record Straight at League of Women Voters Forum

By David Atkins for Yes on Measure P | September 27, 2014 | 6:55 p.m.

Supporters of Measure P came out in force to the League of Women Voters of Santa Maria Valley forum in Santa Maria to see Katie Davis and Linda Krop set the record straight about Measure P, the initiative banning the expansion of high-intensity oil extraction techniques like fracking, steam injection and acidization.

Opponents of Measure P have attempted to minimize the risk of water contamination, pollution and health problems caused by these techniques, while claiming that Measure P bans existing oil production in Santa Barbara County. Davis, of the Santa Barbara County Water Guardians, and Krop, of the Environmental Defense Center, soundly refuted opponents’ claims.

“Extreme oil extraction techniques like fracking, steam injection and acidizing waste billions of gallons of precious water,” Davis said. “The oil companies make empty promises saying we can trust them not to contaminate our air and our water supply, but they have broken those promises all across America. We simply cannot afford to let them drill over 10,000 new high-intensity extraction sites using these techniques.”

Krop pointed to recent actions by the county Planning Commission confirming that conventional drilling and current wells will not be affected by Measure P.

“As the county Planning Commission reaffirmed, conventional drilling and existing wells will continue to operate as before under Measure P,” she said. “Measure P does not cut a single existing job or a single dime of current tax revenue.”

Measure P will appear on the Nov. 4 ballot. It is widely expected to be a close race, despite more than $2 million in spending against the measure by foreign and out-of-county oil companies.

Click here for more information about Yes on Measure P.

— David Atkins is the campaign manager for Yes on Measure P.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 