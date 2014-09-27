Measure P Backers Set Record Straight at League of Women Voters Forum

Supporters of Measure P came out in force to the League of Women Voters of Santa Maria Valley forum in Santa Maria to see Katie Davis and Linda Krop set the record straight about Measure P, the initiative banning the expansion of high-intensity oil extraction techniques like fracking, steam injection and acidization.

Opponents of Measure P have attempted to minimize the risk of water contamination, pollution and health problems caused by these techniques, while claiming that Measure P bans existing oil production in Santa Barbara County. Davis, of the Santa Barbara County Water Guardians, and Krop, of the Environmental Defense Center, soundly refuted opponents’ claims.

“Extreme oil extraction techniques like fracking, steam injection and acidizing waste billions of gallons of precious water,” Davis said. “The oil companies make empty promises saying we can trust them not to contaminate our air and our water supply, but they have broken those promises all across America. We simply cannot afford to let them drill over 10,000 new high-intensity extraction sites using these techniques.”

Krop pointed to recent actions by the county Planning Commission confirming that conventional drilling and current wells will not be affected by Measure P.

“As the county Planning Commission reaffirmed, conventional drilling and existing wells will continue to operate as before under Measure P,” she said. “Measure P does not cut a single existing job or a single dime of current tax revenue.”

Measure P will appear on the Nov. 4 ballot. It is widely expected to be a close race, despite more than $2 million in spending against the measure by foreign and out-of-county oil companies.

Click here for more information about Yes on Measure P.

— David Atkins is the campaign manager for Yes on Measure P.