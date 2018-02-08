Measure P Passes With Los Olivos Voters’ Solid Approval

With the final ballots tallied, Los Olivos voters strongly favored Measure P, which asks whether to form a community services district for the Santa Ynez Valley community.

The final results of the Jan. 30 vote-by-mail election were released Thursday showing 265 people, or 73.4 percent, supported Measure P compared to 96, or 26.6 percent, opposed.

The measure needed more than two-thirds voter approval, or 66.7 percent, to pass.

Voters were asked whether they wanted the community to maintain local control as Los Olivos works to solve its wastewater woes amid failing septic tanks.

Voters also picked the first members of their CSD board from the filed of five candidates seeking the five seats.

The final tally put Thomas Fayram in first place with 256 or 20.4 percent of the votes, following by Michael Arme with 247 or 19.7 percent, Lisa Palmer with 246 or 19.6 percent, Brian O’Neill with 243 or 19.4 percent and Julie Kennedy with 240 or 19.2 percent.

Twenty-one write-in votes also were received.

The final results will be certified by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and approved by the Local Agency Formation Commission, with the new district becoming effective in the spring.

“We look forward to a productive and inclusive process in forming the new Los Olivos CSD, and pointing our community toward its best future,” the grassroots group behind the effort said in an e-mail.

