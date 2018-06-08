Measure R Victory Seen as Key to Local Representation in IV

Measure R, the Increased Isla Vista Services and Infrastructure Funding Plan, was approved by more than 82 percent of Isla Vista voters on June 5. Its passage is viewed as a significant victory in the community’s long-fought movement for greater local representation and services.

“The people of IV have spoken loud and clear, and they support self governance,” said IVCSD director Spencer Brandt. “I am beyond excited for us to work together to write this new chapter in Isla Vista history, and find solutions to community issues on our own terms.”

“The passage of Measure R means that Isla Vista will finally belong to the people who live here, after a 50-year struggle for self-governance,” said Jonathan Abboud, Isla Vista self-governance leader and SBCC trustee

“We made history in IV and now a brand new one starts, one that we get to write,” Abboud said.

The revenue from Measure R, generated from an 8 percent utility user tax, will fund the work and services of the IVCSD.

After the tragic events of 2014, local residents and leaders fought for the formation of a local government that would improve the quality of life for residents through direct representation and services.

Through a comprehensive community process, former Assemblymember Das Williams authored Assembly Bill 3, designing the structure and powers of IVCSD. More than 87 percent of the voters approved the formation of the IVCSD in the 2016 election.

Since its creation, IVCSD has worked to develop an innovative community oriented policing service; provide programs for students, youth and families; begin operating a tenant/landlord mediation program; and advocate for the interests of Isla Vista residents on a variety of local issues.

Passage of Measure R establishes an independent revenue source for Isla Vista improvements, providing the IVCSD with the resources to make a positive difference in the community.

“This landslide victory demonstrates the passion that Isla Vista residents have for our community, along with our commitment to working together for the common good,” said IVCSD Board President Ethan Bertrand.

“I’m incredibly excited for the positive change that will come as a result of greater representation and services for Isla Vistans, by Isla Vistans,” Bertrand said.

Measure R revenue will be used to fund IVCSD’s authorized services including: operating community centers and facilities; contracting for additional police protection services; regulating parking; providing tenant/landlord mediation services; making improvements to sidewalks, lighting, gutters and street trees; abating graffiti; establishing a Municipal Advisory Council; creating an Area Planning Commission.

Measure R’s success was the result of a campaign focused on bringing to life the positive change desired by generations of Isla Vistans.

“We’d like to thank everyone who volunteered and supported Measure R, as we couldn’t have achieved this without you,” said Emily Murray, a UCSB student and Measure R organizer.

“We’re so proud of all of the work that has been done, and are excited to see the benefits for our community,” she said.

— Ethan Bertrand for Yes on Measure R.