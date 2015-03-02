Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 3:56 pm | A Few Clouds 68º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria’s Measure U2012 Citizens Oversight Committee Issues Second Annual Report

By Mark van de Kamp for the City of Santa Maria | March 2, 2015 | 10:36 a.m.

On Tuesday, the Measure U2012 Citizens Oversight Committee will be making a presentation to the Santa Maria City Council as part of its Annual Report on the use of Measure U2012 tax proceeds.

This will be the second Annual Report the committee has provided the City Council on Measure U-related activities.

By way of background, on June 5, 2012, the electors of the City of Santa Maria approved Measure U2012, an additional one-quarter cent transactions and use tax. The general purpose tax became operational Oct. 1, 2012, and the first tax proceeds were received in late-December 2012.

On Sept. 4, 2012, the City Council established a five-member Measure U2012 Citizens Oversight Committee to function as an advisory committee to the City Council, ensuring the oversight of the revenue generated by, and expenses made in relation to Measure U2012 are consistent with the City Council’s intended use.

On Feb. 23, the committee met and reviewed the Measure U2012 audited financial statements as submitted by the city’s auditor, Moss, Levy & Hartzheim, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2014. After reviewing the audited financial statements, the committee concluded that the Measure U2012 revenues received and expenses made by city staff were consistent with the intent as set forth by the City Council.

“Measure U continues to be a valuable source of income for the city and its ability to help provide much needed public safety-related services to the community is a blessing," committee chair Trent Benedetti said. “The role of the committee provides an assurance to the voters that the tax proceeds are being used as designed — for essential city services.”

The one quarter-cent transactions and use tax is a nine-year general purpose tax, and is due to sunset on Dec. 31, 2021.

The committee’s Annual Report can be found on the city’s website by clicking here.

— Mark van de Kamp represents the City of Santa Maria.

 

