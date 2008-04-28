Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 12:02 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Measure V Backers Turn Out for SBCC

Community organizations from across the spectrum are supporting $77 million campus renovation bond.

By Noozhawk Staff | April 28, 2008 | 11:26 p.m.

Measure V, Santa Barbara City College‘s $77.2 million campus maintenance/renovation bond issue on the June 3 ballot, is drawing widespread community support from a remarkably diverse set of backers.

The bond, which will qualify the district for up to $92 million in matching state funding, will allow for building and equipment upgrades and renovations at SBCCs three campuses, improve academic facilities to help students prepare for jobs and/or transfer to four-year universities, and improve and modernize facilities for high-demand careers such as nursing and radiologic and imaging sciences.

image
Olivia Uribe
On Friday, representatives of the numerous organizations supporting Measure V gathered on campus in a show of endorsement. Among those represented were Goleta City Councilman Roger Aceves, Santa Barbara City Councilman Grant House, former Santa Barbara City Councilman Dan Secord, 2nd District Supervisor Janet Wolf, California School Employees Association (Elizabeth Auchincloss), Democratic Party of Santa Barbara (Hillary Blackerby), Foundation for Santa Barbara City College (Barbara Ben-Horin and Suzi Schomer), Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce (Tom Blabey and Jim Knight), League of Women Voters (Linda Phillips), Progressive Democrats of Santa Barbara County (Jon Williams), PUEBLO (Celeste Escamilla and Belen Seara), Santa Barbara County Action Network (Olivia Uribe), Santa Barbara County Republican Party (Scott Burns),  Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association (Lanny Ebenstein and Mike Stoker), Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (Luis Villegas), Santa Barbara Partners in Education (Ed Heron), Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee (Mary O’Gorman) and SBCC Academic Senate (Ignacio Alarcon).

