MedBridge Announces Two Additions to Executive Management Team

MedBridge is pleased to announce three recent strategic additions to its executive management team: Jill Himlan, Esq., as general counsel and Patty Harrison, MN, BSN, RN, as director of clinical services of Southern California.

“As MedBridge continues its growth and expansion in the healthcare arena, we are fortunate to have such talented leaders as a part of our executive team," President David Odell said. "With the knowledge and depth that Jill and Patty will bring in their respective areas of expertise, we are well-poised to continue growing our mission of providing outstanding management services to our healthcare partners throughout California.”

Himlan joined MedBridge in the fourth quarter of 2014.

She began her legal career as an associate attorney at Lang, Richert and Patch in Fresno, where she focused on creditors’ rights, construction defect and commercial litigation. Upon relocating to Santa Barbara, she became an associate attorney for the law firm of Griffith and Thornburgh LLP. During her time at Griffith and Thornburgh, she specialized in the areas of bankruptcy and insolvency, corporate restructuring, intellectual property rights, business litigation, and education law.

Himlan received her bachelor of arts degree in mathematics, cum laude, from the University of the Pacific in Stockton, where she was also a NCAA Division I cross-county athlete. She received her Juris Doctor, with Great Distinction, from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento.

While attending the McGeorge School of Law, Himlan was recognized with numerous accolades, including the Order of the Coif, membership in the Roger J. Traynor Honor Society, four-time recipient of the Witkin Award for Academic Excellence, and placement on the Dean’s List during her entire academic career. Her professional associations include the State Bar of California, the American Bar Association and the Santa Barbara County Bar Association.

Himlan is also actively involved in the community as a member of the Santa Barbara Athletic Association and Santa Barbara Running and Racing, and as a volunteer mentoring young athletes.

Harrison joined MedBridge in the first quarter of 2015 and oversees the clinical operations of MedBridge’s Southern California ambulatory surgery centers.

With over 10 years of nursing and management experience, Harrison guides each center to achieve excellence in healthcare standards and quality patient care. She is well versed at achieving and maintaining all accreditation and certification standards and oversees the accreditation processes for MedBridge’s Southern California surgery center partners.

With expertise and knowledge in project development and business advancements in the surgical arena, Harrison has managed and operated medical outpatient and surgical centers, taking a collaborative approach among staff and surgeons. In addition to her passion for patient care, Harrison has been involved in numerous medical volunteerism programs both locally in Santa Barbara and abroad. This includes volunteering in South East Asia, particularly in Cambodia, where she helped fund raise educational costs and deliver medical supplies.

Harrison received her bachelor of science degree in nursing from Linfield College in Portland, Ore., and her master of nursing degree from Washington State University. She is a recipient of the Wilma Pope Award, the Spirit of Nursing Award, and a recipient of the Washington State University Outstanding Master of Nursing Student Award.

MedBridge is a socially responsible health-care development and management company based in Santa Barbara, California. MedBridge exists to free surgeons, specialists and other medical experts to spend their best energy on healing patients and advancing human performance.

With over 13 years of serving physicians and ambulatory surgery centers around California, MedBridge has fine-tuned cost-effective solutions for healthcare management, billing, and cycle revenue processes in order to serve physicians and their patients with the highest quality of care.

— Christy Cain represents MedBridge.