MedBridge Spends ‘Day of Serving’ at Westside Boys & Girls Club

MedBridge, a local surgery center and physician management company, is thrilled to empower the Westside Boys & Girls Club in its mission of serving children and families in one of our city’s greatest places of need.

To that end, MedBridge will be donating the financial resources, time and talent to help the club build an outside classroom, assist with their farm-to-table project, and educate their students on Martin Luther King Jr.’s message and legacy during the “MedBridge Day of Serving” on Monday.

Given its placement in one of Santa Barbara County’s high poverty tracts, MedBridge recognizes the Westside Club’s limited resources and many needs. The new additions provided to the Boys & Girls Club will be used to develop a farm-to-table program that will teach organic gardening and food preparation skills to promote healthy living.

MedBridge believes that education and environmental stewardship are vital for the success of our local community. By establishing an outdoor classroom, organic garden space, and encouraging the farm-to-table program, MedBridge hopes to foster a generation of citizens that are socially and environmentally conscious. Furthermore, MedBridge aims to support the Westside Boys & Girls Club in its mission of providing practical life skills and empowering Westside youth to become tomorrow’s leaders.

MedBridge would like to thank the many companies and individuals who contributed to this project. A special thank you to Dan Ribbens of Ribbens Construction Inc. who provided project supervision and guidance during the planning and execution of this project. His support and expertise were invaluable in this process. Bedrock Building Supplies provided significant discounts to complete the outdoor classroom space, Marco Ulloa for garden design and planning, Unit Director Aaron Martinez and his staff at the Westside Boys & Girls Club for their cooperation and support, Vista Paint, Todd Construction Inc., David Chase Construction, Free Methodist Church Westside Initiative, SB Home Improvement Center and Paesano's Pizzeria. This project would not have been possible without their generous support and donations.

With this day of service, MedBridge hopes to inspire other local businesses to use their time, talent and finances to make an impact in our community. Despite the ever-changing health-care industry, MedBridge stands firm in its belief that giving back is as important as turning a profit for the long-term viability of any company.