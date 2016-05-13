MedBridge Launches New Concierge Surgery Company, Kinese

Capitalizing on medical tourism industry, service links patients to physicians and treatment in Santa Barbara, Beverly Hills and San Francisco

MEDBRIDGE, LLC LAUNCHES NEW CONCIERGE SURGERY COMPANY- KINESE

Santa Barbara-based MedBridge, a leading provider of ambulatory surgery center (ASC) development, management and billing services, has launched a new company in the medical tourism industry, Kinese.

Kinese is a first-class surgical concierge service offering patients access to world-renowned physicians, top-level surgical care and the most luxurious hospitality accommodations in three California destinations: Santa Barbara, Beverly Hills and San Francisco.

“We are thrilled to launch Kinese,” said Dave Odell, MedBridge president and CEO. “For several years we have seen patients struggle with taking control of their own health care.

“Geography, insurance coverage and managed-care contracts have been a constant constraint on many patients. Kinese allows international patients to connect with best-in-class U.S. surgeons and facilities, as well as allows domestic patients to receive this same high-quality care without having to leave the country.

“Our goal is to disrupt the current bureaucracy that health care has become world-wide and put control back in the hands of the patient.”

Presently, patients are tired of unreasonably high health-care costs, ambiguous pricing, long surgery waitlists and limited access to new treatment options. Kinese offers solutions to these global health-care flaws.

Kinese provides immediate access to best-in-class surgeons, state-of-the-art facilities and an unparalleled surgery concierge service. Kinese coordinates every aspect of a patient’s surgery experience, and ensures that they receive the highest quality surgical care and hospitality accommodations available.

“While most companies simply provide resources for patients to research and plan their own procedure and travel accommodations, Kinese arranges every detail for our clients — from initial contact through post-operative care and recovery,” said Kyle Jorgensen, Kinese concierge coordinator.

“Our deep partnerships and connections in the health-care industry allow Kinese to offer services that are truly elite. No other company in the industry today provides patients with this level of individualized and authentic service and support throughout the entire surgical experience.”

Notably, Kinese also provides upfront, transparent pricing for all procedures. This eliminates the common pricing ambiguity patients find in the health-care market today. Kinese patients are offered a cash pay rate for all surgical procedures, ensuring that they are fully informed of their financial responsibility before they enter the operating room.

In addition to serving as a personal surgery concierge, Kinese capitalizes on California’s luxury resources and, for those patients who desire it, Kinese can arrange travel, hotel, chauffeur and extravagant accommodations, including massages, physical therapy, Cryotherapy, wine tours, shopping sprees, fine dining and much more.

While Kinese is fully equipped to serve the VIP patient seeking a full-service package of surgical, travel and hospitality accommodations, the company is also available to serve patients seeking only surgical care. Kinese molds its services to fit each client’s individual needs.

Click here for information about Kinese is available at www.kinese.com.

MedBridge LLC is a leading provider of development, management and revenue cycle services for ASCs and other health-care facilities. Headquartered in Santa Barbara, the company is led by a team of more than 40 professionals who are focused on managing the business side of ASCs.

MedBridge seeks to free surgeons and specialists to spend their best energy on healing their patients. Click here for more information about MedBridge.

— Madison Serrano is the marketing and public relations coordinator for MedBridge.