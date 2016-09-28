Randy Biddle, a self-described “vessel historian,” who builds and restores ship models will discuss the history of the brig Pilgrim whose story was brought to life by Richard Henry Dana, Jr. in his seafaring memoir Two Years Before the Mast.

The talk is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Suite 190, at the Santa Barbara Harbor. The event is free for museum members, $10 for non-members. There will be a members-only reception from 6:15-6:45 p.m.

The story of Dana's voyage aboard the Pilgrim from Boston to Alta, Calif., in 1834, and of his return on the ship Alert in 1835, is familiar to many. However, much of what has been presented about the Pilgrim since the 1840 publication of Dana’s story turns out to be incorrect in many respects.

Biddle will share more about Pilgrim’s history, before Dana’s voyage and after, including the conflicting accounts of her loss. The presentation is a collection of illustrations with commentary by the presenter including observations about the San Francisco Maritime Research Center’s model of Pilgrim, and others.

Biddle is a published author in maritime history subjects, whose work is held in private collections.

To register for the talk, go to www.sbmm.org or call 456 8747. Sponsors are the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, John C. Woodward,

and Silvio Di Loreto.



The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is the home of the First-Order Fresnel Lens from Point Conception Lighthouse. Key exhibits include the Honda Disaster, Wives and Daughters: Keepers of the Light, and five new interactive children's exhibits.

Lis Perry for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum