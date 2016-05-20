Media Arts and Technology Program Announces End-of-Year Show: ‘White Noise’

UC Santa Barbara’s Media Arts and Technology Program (MAT) will present “MAT EoYS 2016: White Noise,” the program’s annual end-of-year show, May 26-28 and June 2, 2016.

“White Noise” will feature demonstrations, installations, performances and concerts by over 50 student and faculty works from the MAT, AlloSphere Research Facility, Experimental Visualization Lab, Four Eyes Lab, MIRAGE Lab, RE Touch Lab, Systemics Lab and transLAB.

White noise — a noise containing all frequencies presented in equal proportion — represents all possibilities in equal likelihood. As this year’s theme, it represents the blank canvas — it’s the marble awaiting the sculptor to bring these possibilities to life.

MAT’s research is like white noise in that it contains “signals” from every field. The program’s technologists and artists weave through this diverse research in novel ways, creating new works that transcend the present way we view the world, and the show is the product of this process.

The media and research works represent trans-disciplinary subjects and span areas such as computational perception, computer vision, computer graphics and imaging, haptics, robotics, virtual reality, augmented reality, conceptual art, digital humanities, mechanics of touch, real and virtual, human-robot interaction, data visualization, generative sound, generative design, scientific visualization, field research, sensor networks, remote sensing and experimental music.

Visitors to the exhibition will have the opportunity to take a guided tour of the AlloSphere, the only immersive research instrument/lab of its kind in the world.

International curator and media artist Zhang Ga (CN/US) will present the opening lecture the afternoon of Friday, May 27. He is professor of media art at China Central Academy of Fine Arts and associate professor at the School of Art, Media, and Technology at The New School, Parsons.

A special panel discussion will follow on the theme of “White Noise” and the “Future of Media Arts Research: Education, Practice, and Scientific Discovery.”

Panel participants include international guests Zhang Ga and Andreas Schlegel as well as MAT Professors JoAnn Kuchera-Morin, George Legrady, Marcos Novak, Marko Peljhan and Matthew Turk. The panel will be moderated by MAT Professor Yon Visell.

The exhibition’s opening remarks will be given by MAT’s program chair, Professor George Legrady, a recent recipient of the 2016 John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Fellowship.

The 2016 MAT end-of-year exhibition is supported by Rod C. Alferness, Dean of the College of Engineering, and John Majewski, Dean of the Humanities and Fine Arts.

Special thanks to the Office of the Executive Vice Chancellor David Marshall.

MAT’s educational outreach is made possible by the generous support of the Robert W. Deutsch Foundation and the Mosher Foundation.

Special thanks are also issued to Alan Macy, founder of SBCAST (the Santa Barbara Center for Art, Science, and Technology) and Craig J. Hawker, director of CNSI (the California NanoSystems Institute) and Dow Materials Institute and faculty director of UCSB’s Materials Research Lab.

“MAT EoYS 2016: White Noise” will be on view at two separate locations in Santa Barbara. For a detailed schedule of events and locations, visit show.mat.ucsb.edu.

— Gustavo Alfonso Rincon is Ph.D. candidate in the Media Arts and Technology Program at UCSB.