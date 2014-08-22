Median Barrier Project on Highway 101 Near Goleta Now Complete

A project to construct a median barrier and rumble strips along Highway 101 near Goleta from north of the Cathedral Oaks Road Overcrossing to two miles south of the Dos Pueblos Creek undercrossing has been completed.

This safety project will reduce the potential of cross median and run off the road collisions within this one-mile segment of Highway 101.

This median barrier is also located where Calle Real connects to Highway 101 near Vereda Leyenda and the Rancho Embarcadero community. Motorists will continue to make right turns in and out of Calle Real to access northbound Highway 101.

The contractor for this $895,000 project was Granite Construction of Santa Barbara.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, motorists can click here or call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.568.0858.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans.