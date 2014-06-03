Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 11:20 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Median Barrier Project on Highway 101 Near Goleta to Begin This Week

By Jim Shivers for Caltrans | June 3, 2014 | 2:03 p.m.

median barrier
The median barrier will be extended west from Winchester Canyon Road. (Caltrans photo)

A project to construct a median barrier and rumble strips along Highway 101 from north of the Cathedral Oaks Road overcrossing to two miles south of the Dos Pueblos Creek undercrossing will begin Wednesday, June 4.

There will be intermittent lane closures on northbound Highway 101 Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. and on southbound Highway 101 Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Motorists can expect delays not to exceed 10 minutes.

A median barrier will be built where Calle Real connects to Highway 101 near Vereda Leyenda near the Rancho Embarcadero community.

Motorists will continue to make right turns in and out of Calle Real to access northbound Highway 101.

This project will reduce the potential of cross median and run off the road collisions within this one-mile segment of Highway 101.

The contractor for this $895,000 project is Granite Construction of Santa Barbara. This project is expected to be completed in August.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.568.0858 or visit the District 5 website by clicking here.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans.

 
