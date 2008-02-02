Monday, June 18 , 2018, 12:20 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Median Home Prices Continued Climb in 2007

{mosimage}

Village Properties analysis of last year's sales shows slower appreciation for second year in row.

By Village Properties | February 2, 2008 | 10:45 a.m.

{mosimage}

It’s all relative when you review the final real estate sales numbers for 2007. If you’re an optimist and see the glass half-full, you’ll appreciate that Santa Barbara is one of the few regions in the country that saw the median price for single-family homes improve. Ending the year with a 4.3 percent increase in the median price — $1.25 million vs. $1.198 million in 2006 — is quite an accomplishment compared to the rest of the country and California.

If your view of the glass is half-empty, you’re bound to focus on the cooling of the local market. From 1998 there was double-digit appreciation every year except 2006, when the median price dropped 5 percent, and in 2007, which saw single-digit appreciation.

Those with the capital and the desire to live along the Central Coast drove the high end of the market. Sales above $5 million rose nearly 31 percent. The largest sale recorded in 2007 was a $35 million Padaro Lane estate that sold in the first quarter. The property has six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and two half baths.

New listings for 2007 declined 3.5 percent vs. 2006, and there was a 3 percent decline in the total number of homes sold for the year, with 27 fewer homes selling in 2007 than 2006, 863 vs. 890. Importantly, total revenue was up 3.9 percent, reaching $1.707 billion vs. 2006’s $1.639 billion. Clearly, real estate remains one of the key drivers of the local economy.

“As it turned out,” said Reneé Grubb, co-owner of Village Properties, “2007 was a stronger year than many experts predicted, and we anticipate modest appreciation again in 2008.”{mosimage}

Condominium sales performance for 2007 was lackluster for owners and investors, with a 5.2 percent decrease in median price — $635,000 vs. $670,000 — and a 6.3% decline in new listings.

In 2007, 377 condos were sold vs. last year’s 355, a 6.2 percent increase in total sales. The number of condos selling above $1 million improved 18 percent, with 72 sold in 20078 vs. 61 a year earlier. Total revenue for condos was $297 million, a 3.9 percent improvement over 2006’s $279 million.

In Montecito, meanwhile, single-family home sales performance in 2007 was by nearly every measure, positive. The year ended with an improved median price of $2.9 million, a solid 7.8 percent increase over 2006’s $2.69 million.

New listings for Montecito declined 8.9 percent, with 27 fewer homes listed for all of 2007 than in 2006, 297 vs. 324.

The number of total sales of single-family homes in Montecito increased 5.5 percent, with 174 properties changing hands in 2007 vs. 165 in 2006.

In 2007, there were 31 homes that sold at the top of the Montecito market — $5 million and above — equaling the total in 2006.

Montecito did its part to support the local economy, with total sales revenue growing 4.7 percent in 2007 for a year-end total of $656 million. In 2006, total dollar volume of sold listings reached $614 million.

Condo sales fared less well in Montecito in 2007, with every tracked category in the Village Properties index declining compared to 2006.

The median price for a Montecito condo was $1.25 million in 2007, a 30.4 percent decline from 2006’s $1.795 million. At the end of the year, 25 condos were sold, just one short of 2006’s 26. Montecito sold 18 condos for more than $1 million, just two shy of the 20 sold in 2006. Total sales revenue for Montecito’s condos dropped 5.4 percent to $41.8 million, vs. 2006’s $44.2 million.

For more information, contact Village Properties Realtors.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 