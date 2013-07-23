Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 12:28 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Median Planting, Irrigation Project Under Way on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

By Jim Shivers for Caltrans | updated logo | July 23, 2013 | 9:06 a.m.

A project to replant and install new irrigation systems in the center median of Highway 101 between Garden Street and the Mission Creek Bridge in Santa Barbara began Monday.

Motorists will encounter intermittent inside shoulder closures in both directions of Highway 101 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The No. 1 (fast) lane will be closed intermittently in both directions next Monday, July 29, through Thursday, Aug. 1, during the overnight hours from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

This roadwork will not occur in both directions at the same time. Motorists can expect a delay not to exceed 10 minutes.

The contractor for this $786,000 project is Spiess Construction Inc. of Santa Maria.

This project is expected to be completed this October followed by a three-year plant establishment period.

Caltrans urges motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, click here or call 805.549.3318.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans.

 
